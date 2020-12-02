Leita Hiebsch, 88, passed away November 30th at her Aldersgate Village home of natural causes. She was born October 3, 1932 in the North Cedar Community near Valley Falls, the daughter of Alva Fay Smith and Barbara Zimmerman Smith, Clara Taylor Smith and Stella Breitsprecher, who all preceded her in death in 1976, 1932, 1943 and 1990.
She married Leo Donald Hiebsch on July 27, 1951, in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include a son, Steve (Rita) Hiebsch and daughter, Lynne (Keith) Pelton. Three grandchildren Angela (Craig) McCullah, Jaime (Steve) Schonfeldt and John Cole; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter survive. She is also survived by two sisters, Bess (Ralph) Brewer and Dorothy Frost, and one brother, Howard (Fredonna) Smith and two sister-in-laws Wilma Smith and Lovie Smith. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amy Reser, and two brothers, Marvin Smith and Clarence Smith, and three step-brothers, Melvin, Gene, and Bob Breitsprecher. She graduated from Winchester High School. She attended the First Church of Christ Scientist. Leita cherished her family and friends and was always there to help anyone in need. She was deeply devoted to her Christian values and it was reflected every day in her life. Leita worked for the State of Kansas agencies of SRS, KDOT and retired after 18 years with the Board of Agriculture.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family graveside services will be held at Rochester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of Christ Scientist, 2600 SW Fairlawn Road, Topeka, KS 66614. Condolences may be sent to www.parkerpricefh.com
.