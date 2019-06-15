Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Burial
Following Services
Matfield Green Cemetery
Leland C. Workman


Leland C. Workman Obituary
Leland C. Workman Leland Cleo (L.C.) 94, Topeka, KS passed away, June 14, 2019.

Leland was born October 1, 1924 in Emporia, KS the son of Riley Cleo and India L. (Holman) Workman.

He served in the United States Navy Seabees in the 129th construction battalion in Hawaii and the Philippines during World War II

Leland married LaVonne A. Bocook on November 17, 1947 in El Dorado, KS.

He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad starting in 1943 in several departments until retirement in 1985.

He was a member of American Legion, Orient Lodge #51 of the Masons, Santa Fe Retired Old Timers Golf League, Sons of American Revolution (SAR) and several genealogy clubs.

Leland enjoyed playing golf and bowling.

He is survived by his daughter, LaNae Workman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son, Lance Workman.

A funeral ceremony will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Matfield Green Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
