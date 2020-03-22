|
|
Leland "Lee" Fred Herzog Leland "Lee" Fred Herzog, 78, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 20 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and kept comfortable by Midland Hospice Care. He was born June 5, 1941 at Osage City, KS, the son of Fred "Ducky" and Lova Ruth (Evans) Herzog. He attended and graduated from Osage City High School in 1959.
Leland worked as a Union Journeyman Plumber-Pipefitter his entire life, and worked 17 years at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Topeka. He was a very proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 441 and USW Union Local 307. He thought a lot of his fellow Union brothers and sisters. Lee was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn, KS since 1977.
He married Peggy Thompson-Hardin on September 2, 1960. Together they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage. He loved singing with his karaoke group and was a great singer, even though he didn't think so. He always had a lot of fun at the Plumber Donut Morning Group, where their meetings were good therapy for all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Neal and Robert Herzog, and two sisters in-law, Alice Belle (Thompson) Jacobs and Phyllis (Thompson) Blagoff.
Lee is survived by his wife, Peggy Herzog, Auburn, KS; a daughter, Lorie (Dan) Baumgardner, Auburn, KS; a son, Mike (Maria) Herzog, Lenexa, KS; a brother, Bill (Vallapa) Herzog, Thailand; three brothers in-law, Glenn Thompson, Elizabeth, CO; Bob Thompson, Elizabeth CO; David Hardin, Three Rivers, CA; two sisters in-law, Jill Herzog, Topeka, KS; Mary Herzog, Ellsworth, KS; six grandchildren, Kelsie (Chase) Tjelmeland, Olathe, KS; Kadie (Chance) Baumgardner, Kearney, NE; Luke, Miranda, Sam and Amelia Herzog, all of Lenexa, KS; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Leland was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, Auburn Presbyterian Church, Topeka Rescue Mission or the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020