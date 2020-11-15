Leland "Lee" Fred Herzog, 78, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and kept comfortable by Midland Hospice Care. He was born June 5, 1941 at Osage City, KS, the son of Fred "Ducky" and Lova Ruth (Evans) Herzog. He attended and graduated from Osage City High School in 1959.



Leland worked as a Union Journeyman Plumber-Pipefitter his entire life and worked 17 years at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Topeka. He was a very proud member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 441 and USW Union Local 307. He thought a lot of his fellow Union brothers and sisters. Lee was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn, KS since 1977.



He married Peggy Thompson-Hardin on September 2, 1960. Together they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage. He loved singing with his karaoke group and was a great singer, even though he didn't think so. He always had a lot of fun at the Plumber Donut Morning Group, where their meetings were good therapy for all.



Leland was cremated. Please join us in celebrating Lee's life at a memorial service scheduled for Saturday, November 21st at 10:30am in the Auburn Community Center (121 W 11th St, Auburn, KS 66402). Due to the current climate, please wear a mask and social distance. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, Auburn Presbyterian Church, Topeka Rescue Mission or the Helping Hands Humane Society.



