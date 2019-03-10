|
|
Len O. Spencer Len O. Spencer, 69, of Topeka, Ks., passed away at home in Cedar Park, Texas, on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. He was born on April 8th, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Len was the loving father of his 3 children, Amie (Spencer) Byrd, Jason Spencer and Justin Spencer and their families. Proud Grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Other survivors include his 9 loving siblings and his special friend, Connie Lester. He will be greatly missed.
Len was an Army and Coast Guard veteran. He proudly served his country by doing 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. After the military he worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections until he retired. Len moved to Texas in April of 2016 where he spent the last of his days enjoying new friends, sightseeing, touring multiple war memorials, and enjoying retired life.
Len was cremated per his wishes. The family invites you to join them in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16th from 1pm - 3pm, American Legion - Post 400, 3029 US-24, Topeka, KS 66618.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:
PTSD Foundation of America , 9724 Derrington Rd, Houston, TX 77064 OR VFW - Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon St., Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019