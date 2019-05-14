|
|
Lena Imogene (Whitacre) Honn Graveside inurnment services for Lena Imogene Honn, 91, of Ottawa who passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat., May 18, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. The family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Fri., May 17, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Imogene's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019