Lena Imogene (Whitacre) Honn

Lena Imogene (Whitacre) Honn Obituary
Lena Imogene (Whitacre) Honn Graveside inurnment services for Lena Imogene Honn, 91, of Ottawa who passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat., May 18, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, KS. The family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Fri., May 17, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Imogene's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
