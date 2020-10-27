Lenard L. Ramirez. 73, of Topeka, died October 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 7, 1947 the son of Cecil and Cora (Llamas) Ramirez.
Lenard served in the U.S. Marine Corp in active duty from 1966 to 1968 as a machine gunner and radio operator during Vietnam and as a reservist from 1968 to 1972.
He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company from 1968 until his retirement in 2003 in the Earthmover Production Division and was a member of the United Steel Workers Local #307. He was also a co-owner of the Cousins Tavern for 43 years.
Lenard was an avid sports fan supporting the Chiefs, Jayhawks, Lakers, Notre Dame, Dodgers and Cubs. He attended two super bowls and two final four championships, and he and his wife were Chiefs season ticket holders for 32 years. It was important that family events were scheduled around sporting events.
Most important to him was spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
He married Gail Ann Scott in Miami, Oklahoma on April 20, 1984. She survives. He is also survived by four children; Lisa Ramirez (Ann Buchheit), Lenard Ramirez Jr., Gabriel Ramirez (Tess), Jonathon Ramirez, six grandchildren; Madysen, McKaine, Bryce, Paige, Aurora and Estrella and his four legged companion, Sadie. His surviving siblings are Eduardo Ramirez, Gilbert (Mary) Ramirez, Vivian Ramirez, Alice (Reyes) Rodriguez, Robert Ramirez, Roxanne (Daniel) Ortiz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Cora, four siblings, Cecil Jr., Charles, Richard and Andre, and a granddaughter, Dayli.
Lenard will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where a rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Military honors will follow the mass. Cremation is planned after services.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 2525 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64108.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
