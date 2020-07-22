1/1
Leo B. Holthaus
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo B. Holthaus, 92 of Lincoln, passed away July 19, 2020. Leo was born on April 19, 1928, in Baileyville, Kansas to Francis and Rose (Olberding) Holthaus. Leo was a farmer until 1955 and then spent 35 years in the crop insurance business until retiring in 1990 as Director of FCIC for NE and SD.

He married Reva Engelken in 1948 and had nine children. Leo and Reva later divorced and then he married his second wife, Anita, in 1971 and had three more children.

Leo kept busy with many hobbies and skills including hunting, fishing, woodworking and stamp collecting.

Leo is survived by his wife Anita and his children:

Allan (Vickie) Holthaus; Ron (Virginia) Holthaus; Fred (Susan) Holthaus; Debbie Rilinger; Les (Janet) Holthaus; Lee Ann (Jim) Kidney; Howard (Doris) Holthaus; Steve Holthaus; Janet (Sam) Samson; Troy (Teresa) Holthaus; Lisa Sanchez; Lindsay (Chadd) Ohlman; 29 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; brother George Holthaus and sister Vivina Strathman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sister Sharon Holthaus, O.S.B., and Rita Strathman, brother Edwin Holthaus, son-in-law Larry Rilinger, and grandson John Paul Holthaus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 24, at 12:00 pm at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln with Father Justin Wylie celebrating the Mass. The Mass will be live streamed, please check www.bmlfh.com for that information. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Rosary will be at 11:30 am Friday at church.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23rd, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Visitation will resume on Friday at 9:30 am at church.

Donations can be made to Knights of Columbus - Council #9563, The Lincoln City Mission, or Birthright of Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Butherus Maser & Love
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 AM
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Rosary
11:30 AM
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
(402) 488-0934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amy Diehl
July 22, 2020
Forever Dear Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeffrey Cunningham
July 22, 2020
Nikki and Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Leo's passing! Our deepest sympathy from your Burlington Antiques family.
Diane & Jeff Cunningham
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Leo's passing. I enjoyed working with him in my time with FCIC.
Eugene Foland
Coworker
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vicki Arnold
Friend
July 22, 2020
May he Rest In Peace. Our condolences and prayers for the family.
Francis and Janis Rowland
July 22, 2020
I Love you Dad!
Les Holthaus
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved