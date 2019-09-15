|
Leo H. Converse, age 77, of rural Olsburg, Kansas, died Thursday September 5, 2019.
He was born on October 2, 1941 in Eskridge, Kansas, the son of Harry H. and LaMoyne (Bohn) Converse. Leo grew up in the Eskridge area and graduated from high school with the class of 1959. He earned his bachelor's degree from Kansas State University in Agriculture Economics.
On September 3, 1961 in Burlington, Kansas, he was untied in marriage to Sybil Barrett. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and his infant twin brothers.
Leo worked as an executive sales trainer for Chrysler for many years. He enjoyed his job with Chrysler but also he had a passion to run his ranch and raise cattle. He lived in Manhattan for 20 years and then moved to his ranch home near Olsburg. Leo always was ready for the challenges and life of running his ranch. He was an avid Kansas State sports fan, especially football. He and Sybil held season tickets for many years for football and also for women's basketball.
Leo and Sybil were members of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Manhattan. He and Sybil worked together to raise their family over the years and also to run their ranch. They both loved being around the cattle and horses. Leo will be missed by his dog Louie with whom he had a special bond.
He is survived by his sons: Terry L. Converse (Jennifer), Myron L. Converse (Tami), Michael J. Converse (Lori), and Seven Arizona Black (Kjersten). Also his five grandkids, two-step grandkids, three great-grandkids and four step great-grandkids; his brothers, Larry Converse (Linda), of Black Hawk, South Dakota, Curtis Converse (Jan), of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Mark Converse (JoAnn) of Overland Park, Kansas; his sister-in-law Cynthia Miller; and also his companion, Carmel Connely, of Littleton, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 from 10:00 until 12 noon at the Olsburg Community Center, a lunch will be served at 12noon. Graveside inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at the Carnahan Creek Cemetery in Pottawatomie County, Kansas.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Olsburg Community Pride (to be used for the new community building fund). Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019