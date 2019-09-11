|
|
Leo "Jim" Schramm, 92, of Marysville, KS, died Sept. 6, at Cambridge Place in Marysville.
Visitation is Friday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m.
A rosary service is at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville followed by the funeral at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Jim was born April 23, 1927 to Leo A. and Agnes (Savago) Schramm. In 1945, he graduated from Marysville High School and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, serving until 1949. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lewis, on August 1, 1946. They were happily married 63 years, until her death in 2010.
He worked as a rural mail carrier before joining his father-in-law in the seed and fertilizer business in Home City. In 1968, he purchased the business and ran it until his retirement in 1992.
Jim was always involved in his community, volunteering for the meals on wheels program and running the Good Fellows program, for many years. Jim was a lifelong member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church, he was active in the American legion, serving as commander for one term and faithfully served on the Legion Honor Guard.
He was an avid golfer, a fierce lover of all animals, a book lover, especially World War II books and a devoted K-State Wildcat fan. He served on the board of directors of Citizens State Bank and Blue Valley Telephone Company. One of Jim's greatest joys was taking an honor flight for veterans to Washington D.C. with his son.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Marilyn; brother, Donald "Lefty" Schramm; and sisters, Teresa Spellmeier and Sharlyn Huggins-Leach.
Survivors include his children, Julie (Ron) Hackenmiller, Fond duLac, WI, and Jim "Duke" (Pat) Schramm, Marysville; brother, Bill (Wilma) Schramm, Mustang, OK; sister, Mary Ann (Joe) Slama, Tulsa, OK; sister-in-law, Patricia Schramm, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Amy Hackenmiller, McFarland, WI, Nolan (Jee) Schramm, Choctaw, OK, Kara Ray, Manhattan, and Jennifer Hackenmiller, Madison, WI; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and lastly his beloved cat, Marley.
Sleep well Dad. We will miss you dearly but will keep you in our hearts forever.
A memorial fund has been established to St. Gregory's Catholic School or Meadowlark Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary. www.kinsleymortuary.com Leo "Jim" Leo "Jim" Schramm Schramm
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019