Leon Odell Brunton passed on to the great outdoors of heaven on April 7, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Leon was born September 30, 1939, in Williamstown, KS, in Jefferson County. He was the third son of Mason and Louise Brunton. He was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County.
Leon was married to Nancy Kramer on October 4, 1958. At the time of his death, they had been married for 60 years. Their life together was filled with adventure and a love to travel that was equal to their love of the busy happiness of being at home in Ozawkie, KS. Leon accomplished the goal of visiting all 50 states and also visited seven foreign countries.
He was raised in Perry, KS, by the most patient parents on planet Earth. They instilled in him a love of the outdoors, a strong work ethic, a keen knowledge of the importance of family, and a love of sports and competition.
Leon graduated from Perry High School in 1957. His first year of college was at Kansas University where he was on the Kansas Jayhawk football team. His second year of college was at Drake University in Des Moines, IA, where he also played football. He graduated from Washburn University with degrees in both Liberal Arts and Education.
Leon taught Middle School for 23 years at Jefferson West and spent many seasons coaching sports. His final five years of work he was the Assistant Superintendent at Jefferson West. Summers were spent building projects with railroad ties, and boating on Perry Lake. In 1978, Leon began driving a tour bus in Yellowstone National Park. His 15 years as a "gear-jammer" increased his already large number of friends ten-fold. It seems everyone he met in Yellowstone became his forever friend.
God gave Leon a powerful ability to connect with others in a genuine and caring way that reflected his love of family and friends he gathered from all parts of his life, equally. Leon's faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was grounded, firm, and expressed freely. Proverbs 17:17 states, "A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity". Leon showed us through every stage of his life that friends were, indeed, brothers. His love for his family was expressed to them always, and no family member doubted his devotion to them.
Mason Brunton passed on to Leon a life-long love of the outdoors. Leon, in turn, passed that love on to his children and grandchildren. Hunting and fishing trips have provided tales that will live on. He drove the boat while we water-skied for hour after hour on Perry Lake. His children grew up hunting for morels in the woods, looking for arrowheads in fields, fishing, hunting, camping, and hiking. Fishing adventures with his grandsons were the best of times.
Competition was an option in any endeavor, including daily activities. Leon's infectious laugh, sharp wit, and love of shenanigans made moments that would have been mundane into fun times that family and friends will cherish. Thousands of games of cards from family pitch tournaments to poker at the dining room table and in Yellowstone provided opportunities for laughing and storytelling.
Leon was a member of Rock Creek Bible Church, Perry Masonic Lodge #415, Pleasant View Grange #1459, Sons of the American Legion Ozawkie Post #225. He was a longtime member of the Ozawkie Cemetery Board of Directors.
Leon is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy, Ozawkie, KS, his favorite daughter Jody Brunton (Ron), Gardiner, MT, his sons Les Brunton, West Yellowstone, MT, and Roger Brunton (Traci), Meriden, KS, his grandsons that were his pride, joy, and the sparkle in his eye, Mason Brunton Schram, Billings, MT, Logan Brunton Schram, Gardiner, MT, and Sam Brunton (Best Buddy), Meriden, KS. He is also survived by his sister Judy Brunton Hotchkiss (Tom), Perry, KS, and Joann Brunton Hood, Erlanger, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mason and Louise Brunton, his brothers, Elliott and Mason "Lee" Brunton, and his sister-in-law Anne Brunton, all of Perry, KS.
Visitation will be held at the Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa, KS, on Friday, April 12, from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral services will be at the Rock Creek Bible Church on Saturday, April 13, at 11:00am. Interment at the Ozawkie Cemetery will follow immediately after the funeral. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society or the Jefferson County Historical Society in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. Online condolences may be made at barnettfamilyfh.com Leon Leon Brunton Brunton
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019