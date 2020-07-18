Leon H Wilber, 79, of Topeka passed away on July 12, 2020.
Services are pending. Arrangements by Angels Above Cremation Services.
Leon was born in Wichita Kansas to Paul and Mary Wilber on September 15, 1940. He attended Sunnyside Elementary School in Wichita and graduated from Derby High School in 1959. He graduated from Fort Hays State University. Following graduation, he served in the Peace Corps. He married Sue Hinz on August 22, 1964 in Ness City, KS. before attending Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. He received his commission on July 22nd, 1966 and served aboard the USS Koiner as Communications Officer. He was stationed in Guam and involved in Operation Market Time in the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. He also served at the Naval Ordinance Lab in White Oak, MD. He worked for Hallmark Cards in Topeka before retiring after 30 years.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Paul Wilber. He is survived by his wife Sue, sons Steven and Chad, grandsons Sebastian and London, and brother Ray.
Leon had a servant's heart and found great joy in short term mission work. He worked on projects in Mexico, Thailand, Kenya and Kyrgyzstan.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Cotton O'Neil Cancer Center, Stormont Vail Hospital and Midland Hospice. Memorial gifts suggested to: https://kansaspublicradio.org/support/