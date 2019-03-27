Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon J. Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leon J. Thompson Obituary
Leon J. Thompson Leon "J" Thompson passed away on March 19, 2019. J was born on October 12, 1935, in Smith Center, Kansas, to R.A. E. and Dode Thompson. J was to father to Natalie (Bobby) Mashburn, Lynn (Dawn) Thompson and Jill (Todd) Blevins; grandfather to David and Stacey Mashburn, Andrew and Jennifer Blevins, and Jessica (Steve) Heinen; great grandfather to Derrick, Jaxson, Laura, Kaylee and Hunter. J served in the U.S. Navy from January 27, 1955 to January 12, 1959. After J retired from the Allstate Insurance Company, he bought a local Steamatic of Topeka franchise. Later in his life, J was involved with prison ministry and the Point Man Ministries Topeka Outpost. Please join the family at an informal gathering on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Topeka Bible Church, 1101 Mulvane, from 6:00 pm-8:00pm.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.