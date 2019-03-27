|
Leon J. Thompson Leon "J" Thompson passed away on March 19, 2019. J was born on October 12, 1935, in Smith Center, Kansas, to R.A. E. and Dode Thompson. J was to father to Natalie (Bobby) Mashburn, Lynn (Dawn) Thompson and Jill (Todd) Blevins; grandfather to David and Stacey Mashburn, Andrew and Jennifer Blevins, and Jessica (Steve) Heinen; great grandfather to Derrick, Jaxson, Laura, Kaylee and Hunter. J served in the U.S. Navy from January 27, 1955 to January 12, 1959. After J retired from the Allstate Insurance Company, he bought a local Steamatic of Topeka franchise. Later in his life, J was involved with prison ministry and the Point Man Ministries Topeka Outpost. Please join the family at an informal gathering on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Topeka Bible Church, 1101 Mulvane, from 6:00 pm-8:00pm.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019