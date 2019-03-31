|
Leon Thomas "Lee" Beran Leon (Lee) Thomas Beran, 87, died on March 20, 2019 at his home in Emporia surrounded by family. Cremation is planned with a rosary will be held at 7:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Holy Family Cemetery, Odin, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to the Emporia Recreation Commission or the Sacred Heart Church in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. You can also leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019