A Memorial for Leon Wilber will be Saturday, September 12, 2:00 on the patio at Ward Meade Park, 124 NE Fillmore, Topeka.



Please wear a mask and allow for social distancing. Memorial contributions may be given to KANU, 1120 West 11th St, Lawrence KS 67044.



