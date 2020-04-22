|
Leona E. Brinkmeyer Leona Elaine Brinkmeyer, of Topeka, KS died April 18, 2020. Leona was born June 11, 1929 on a farm in Kiowa County, KS to Otis R Larkin and Olive Mae Larkin. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Eleanor G Larkin Jones; her brother Leroy V Larkin; her husband Dean A Brinkmeyer; and her son-in-law David M Filkins. Leona is survived by her daughter, Denise A Filkins of Frederick, MD and 2 granddaughters, Elizabeth N Filkins and Gwendolyn R Filkins, both of Frederick, MD.
Born and raised in Kansas, Leona attended school in Havilland, graduating in May 1947. She attended college at Southwestern College in Winfield, KS, graduating with a teaching certification in spring 1951. While in college she met Dean Brinkmeyer and they were married in September 1952. Settling in Winfield, Leona worked as a secretary in a local church before their daughter Denise was born. After Denise was born, Leona worked as a secretary for a local insurance office until the family moved to Topeka, KS in August 1964.
Once in Topeka, Leona worked for Trinity Insurance Company (formerly Husey & Husey Insurance) until she retired in 1994 as a casualty underwriter. She was an active member of the Topeka Business & Professional Women, Insurance Women of Topeka and the Midwest Brittany Club.
A private burial is being handled by Penwell-Gabel. A memorial celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Leona to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604 or to the Brewster Foundation, 1205 SW 29th Street, Topeka, KS 66611 .
