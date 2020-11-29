Leona Jean Hinton, 94, Topeka, passed away November 20, 2020
Jean was born August 20, 1926, in Elmont, KS, to Clarence and Minnie Russell Grimm. Jean graduated from Fall River High School in 1944. From 1944-46 Jean worked at Beech Aircraft Co where she met the love of her life, Gerald L. "Jerry" Hinton. They were married in Topeka on February 1, 1947.
The couple moved to a farm near Delia, KS, where their two sons, Larry (1948) and Ron (1950) were born, then bought a farm near Holton. Jean worked alongside Jerry on the farm until the boys were big enough to help, then worked as a bookkeeper at Holton Hospital.
Jean and Jerry moved to Topeka in 1980; they spent the next 30 years enjoying their grandchildren, camping close to home and spending their winters as "snowbirds," mostly in Texas. They were members of University Methodist Church (Topeka). In 2014, they moved to Brewster Place in Topeka, where they were universally admired for their warmth and energy.
Jean leaves behind her husband, Jerry; sons Larry (Becky) and Ron (Barb); granddaughters Laura Rudolph (Mike) and Elizabeth Parent (Nick); four great-grandchildren (Wesley, Hannah, Leona, and Camile); niece Mariam Corbett (Bill), nephew Jack Grimm (Sandy), and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Chester A. Grimm, and her younger brother, Edward Grimm.
Condolences may be sent to Jerry Hinton, 1205 SW 29th St. Apt 417, Topeka KS 66611 or online to www.DoveTopeka.com
She will be buried at Holton Cemetery at a later date.