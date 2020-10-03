1/1
Leonard A. Mastroni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard A. Mastroni, 71, LaCrosse, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at HaysMed.

He was born May 28, 1949 in Bridgeport, Connecticut the son of Leonard J. and Gladys (Glaser) Mastroni. On July 1, 1969 he was united in marriage to Linda Johnson in Englewood, Colorado, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage. He graduated from Fort Hays State University with a Bachelor's Degree in political science. Leonard was a police officer in the Denver, Colorado area, supervising officer of the Central Kansas Drug Task Force, District Court Judge in the Kansas 24th Judicial District for 28 years, Rush County Commissioner, State Representative for the 117th District, and with his son, was a mechanic at J & L Automotive. He was a member of First Christian Church in LaCrosse, enjoyed being his children's gymnastics coach, drag racing, spending time at his lake cabin, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Linda, of the home in Lacrosse, a son; James L. Mastroni and wife Erin of Hays, a daughter; Sarah Pfannenstiel and husband Adam of Eagle, CO, a son-in-law; Mark A. Sizemore of LaCrosse, three brothers; Joseph Mastroni of Littleton, CO, Jim Mastroni and wife Mo of Littleton, CO, and Richard Mastroni and wife Ruth of Lakewood, CO, three grandchildren; Mark Alan Sizemore, Amanda Sizemore, and Sutton Mastroni, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Shawn Mastroni and a daughter; Sheila Sizemore.

A public visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Hays. There will be a private funeral service with burial following in the LaCrosse City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family, payable to Linda Mastroni, in care of the funeral home. Condolences and memories of Leonard may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hays Memorial Chapel
20Th & Pine
Hays, KS 67601
(785) 628-1009
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved