|
|
Leonard Elmore Vassar--Leonard Elmore, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.
Funeral services for Leonard will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 18 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Vassar. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family and full obit at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019