Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Elmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Elmore Obituary
Leonard Elmore Vassar--Leonard Elmore, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.

Funeral services for Leonard will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 18 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Vassar. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Burial will be in the Vassar Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family and full obit at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now