Leonard Eudaley Leonard Lee Eudaley, 85, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home Monday, October 14, 2019.
Leonard was born August 30, 1934, to Oscar and Anna Dawson Eudaley in Marlow, Oklahoma. He attended Emporia State University for two years and earned his architectural degree from the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Leonard served in the Navy Reserves while in college and was then called to active duty. Sixty-three years ago, on September 2, 1956, Leonard and Jeanne Marie Arnett were united in marriage in Broughton, Kansas.
Leonard was involved in the building of Seaman High School, Emporia High School and provided additional stone work on Topeka High School. He was instrumental in replacing buildings on the Washburn University campus that were destroyed in the 1966 tornado. His work took him to Dallas for several years and upon returning to Topeka he worked for Washburn University prior to retiring. Leonard was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church.
Survivors include Leonard's wife, Jeanne Eudaley; their children, Teresa Graf and Scott Eudaley; grandchildren, Tyler Lee Graf, Tanner Jordan Graf and Tessa Rae Graf; his twin, Lawrence Eudaley (Donna) and brother Mark Eudaley (Jacquetta). Leonard was preceded in death by his sister, Rhama Weaver and brother, John William Eudaley.
Leonard's memorial service will be Saturday, 2 p.m. at St. David's Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow in the Church Courtyard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 3616 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604.
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home is charged with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019