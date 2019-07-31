|
|
Leonard "Koach" Koci Leonard "Koach" Koci, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Leonard was born on October 4, 1947 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Lawrence Koci and Donna Mae Haynes. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1965. After graduation, Leonard went on to join the U.S. Navy in 1967 where he proudly served three tours in Vietnam.
Leonard retired from Payless ShoeSource after 27 years of service, where he met the love of his life, Robin. Through their union, they were blessed with three daughters Tamra, Brienn, and Caitlin. For most of his life, Leonard was an avid motorcyclist and thoroughly enjoyed taking his bride for road trips on their Harley Davidson. He was an exceptional nature photographer with a keen eye for capturing Kansas storms, soaring eagles, and gorgeous sunsets on the family farm. His compassion and love for animals compelled him to volunteer as Santa for the organization Saving Death Row Dogs. Leonard's proudest moments were the days he became Papa to grandchildren Saige, Ella, Rylen, and Corinne. Nothing brought Leonard more joy than his wonderful family, a fine cigar, and a glass of Jack Daniels on ice.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Robin of Topeka, KS. His daughters; Tamra McLain (Don) of Temecula, CA, Brienn Halseth (David) of Topeka, KS and Caitlin Johnson (Mitchell) of Albuquerque, NM. His grandchildren, Saige, Ella, Rylen, and Corinne. Siblings; Robert Haynes (Pamela) of Junction City, KS, Linda Uthoff (John) of Manhattan, KS, Susan Klankey (Bret) of Olathe, KS, and Jonathan Haynes (Brenda) of Round Rock, TX, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation care is planned. A Celebration of Life will be from 1-4pm, Saturday, August 10th at the FOP Lodge (2649 SE 45th St.) in Topeka, KS. A private family service will precede the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saving Death Row Dogs or the Helping Hands Human Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019