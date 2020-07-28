1/1
Leonard Lee Ashworth Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Lee Ashworth Jr., 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of Topeka, passed away on July 21, 2020 at the Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri.

He was born at High Point, North Carolina on February 8, 1940 the son of Leonard Lee and Noba Lee (Sprayberry) Ashworth Sr.

He served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1961 stationed at Forbes Air Force Base.

Leonard was a police officer for the City of Topeka from 1963 until his retirement in 1997 as a Division Commander with the rank of Major.

Leonard had a football scholarship to the University of Alabama but an injury left him unable to attend. He also played baseball. His first love was spending time at his lake house on the Lake of the Ozarks where he also enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela (Scott) Ronsse of Topeka, Amy (Mike) Pinkerton of Texas and Amanda Ashworth of Florida, and four grandsons, Tyler, Brandon, Cody and Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Byron Ashworth on August 11, 1990.

Leonard will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29th after 2:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Concerns of Police Survivors, Kansas Chapter, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Leonard Lee Ashworth Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved