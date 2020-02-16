|
|
Leonard Parker Leonard Calvin Parker, 92 formerly of Manhattan and Wamego died in Frisco, Texas on February 13, 2020.
Leonard's career path included, Vocational Agricultural Instructor at Ellis, Kansas, County Extension Agent in both Lyons and Smith Center, Kansas, Farm Management Association Economist at Wamego, Kansas, and the last 12 years as Professor and Administrator of the Kansas Farm Management Associations for the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University. Leonard retired in April 1990. Leonard also served on the Wamego USD 320 school board for a number of years. After retirement, Leonard and Eula Mae spent over twenty years volunteering at the Manhattan hospital.
Leonard is survived by a son David (Nancy) of Frisco, Texas, daughter-in-law Sue Mowder (Jim) of Topeka, Kansas, three grandchildren, Michael (Erica) Parker of Spring, Texas, a granddaughter Katie Parker of Frisco, Texas, and Adam Mowder of Washington DC, two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Emersyn Parker; sister Joyce (Darwin) Bohler of Statesboro, Georgia and sister-in-law Audrey Parker of Owatonna, Minnesota and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leonard was preceded in death by Eula Mae on September 15, 2019, his parents, his son Larry and brothers Charles Parker and Donald Parker.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 A.M. Saturday, February 22nd, at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 330 Sunset Street, Manhattan, with Reverend Michael J. Schmidt officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Wamego City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, February 21st, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorials can be made in Leonard's name to St. Luke's Lutheran Church and left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020