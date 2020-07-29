Leonard "Bubba" Walker, 96, of Topeka, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
A public visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1,2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in the Veteran Garden, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS. Following the visitation there will be a ceremony celebrating Leonard's life with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Shanna Walker C/O Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 W. 10th Street, Topeka, KS 66604. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.