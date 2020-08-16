Leota Agnes Westbrook, age 81 of Grayson, GA passed away on August 12, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Cecil Leroy Westbrook. Parents, George and Helen Sherretts, also 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 4 sisters in law, 2 brothers in law, 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
Leota is survived by; daughter Cindy Woodruffe and her husband David of Douglasville, sons Cecil Westbrook and his wife Shelly of Smyrna, Larry Westbrook of Dallas and Lamar Westbrook and his wife Jody of Grayson; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain GA 30046. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wages & Sons Stone Mountain Chapel with Dr. Dan Parker officiating. Burial will be at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens.
Leota Agnes Sherretts Westbrook