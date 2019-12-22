Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
More Obituaries for Leota Sherretts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leota F. Sherretts

Leota F. Sherretts Obituary
Leota F. Sherretts, 63, of Topeka, KS died December 19, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.

She was born October 17, 1956 in Topeka the daughter of George "Bud" Sherretts, Jr and Ocea Blankenship. Leota worked in the Title and Registration Department for the State of Kansas and later for the I-70 Auto Auction. She was a member of the local PBX Telecommunications of Topeka and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority since 1991. Leota enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, and cheering for the Royals, Chiefs, Wildcats and the Jayhawks.

She is survived by three siblings, Lorraine Sherretts, Carl (Barb) Sherretts and Gina Sherretts. Two nieces, Shannon (Dustin) Crook, Ashley (Jerad) Blaufuss along with two great-nieces, Adelyn Crook and Zoey Crook also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Ocea and a brother, Roy Sherretts.

Leota was cremated. Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial of her urn will follow at 1:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or Rolling Hills Health and Rehab sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
