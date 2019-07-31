|
Leota Fay Martin Leota Fay Martin, 91, Meriden, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was born December 21, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Warren and Ruth (Irwin) Becker. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1946 and worked as a secretary for the state.
On September 12, 1948, she married William "Bill" D. Martin. They settled on a farm North of Meriden, where she spent her time raising children and being a farm wife.
She was a member of Meriden OES, Chapter DK PEO, Bloomfield Community Club, United Methodist Church, Strato Jets Square Dance and Topeka Cake Decorating Club.
Survivors include four children: Katherine (David) Ragland, Ottawa; Phyllis (David) Gish, Topeka; Edwin (Brenda) Martin, Wamego and Ruth (Roger) Wood, Meriden; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Philip.
Funeral services will be 10am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Meriden United Methodist Church, 100 Dawson St, Meriden. Interment will follow at Meriden Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-7:30pm Friday at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to -Topeka, 3625 SW 29th St., Ste. 102, Topeka, KS 66614 or Meriden United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 520, Meriden, KS 66512. To leave a message for Leota's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019