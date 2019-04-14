|
|
LeRoy Jurgensmeier, 80, of Topeka, Kansas passed away on April 12, 2019, after an 11 year battle with Melanoma. He was born July 30, 1938, at home on the farm just west of Fairview, Kansas with no electricity or indoor plumbing.
LeRoy was the eighth of nine children born to Bernard J. and Helena E. Jurgensmeier. Bernard died when LeRoy was seven so he was raised by his mother and older siblings.
LeRoy attended Fairview schools, graduating with the class of 1956. He joined the U.S. Army in September, 1957, spending a total of six years with the Kansas National Guard unit in Sabetha, Kansas.
LeRoy married Carolyn L. Stokes on April 15, 1961, at Assumption Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas. He was a long time member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and founding member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
He worked at Santa Fe general offices from May 1959 to March 1962 when he joined American General Life Insurance Co. LeRoy and Carolyn moved to Hiawatha, Kansas until 1966 when LeRoy was promoted to General Manager. They moved back to Topeka and have lived here since.
LeRoy retired August 31, 2001, as General Agent. He received his professional degrees of Chartered Life Underwriter in September 1972 and Chartered Financial Consultant in October 1984.
During his 40 years with American General he received many distinguished company and industry awards and trips.
LeRoy and Carolyn enjoyed 37 years of KC Chiefs season tickets and went to Super Bowl XXX. They also went to many K-State basketball and football games including many of their bowl games.
LeRoy and Carolyn enjoyed traveling to many parts of the U.S. and the Caribbean. They enjoyed 20 different cruises to Italy, Russia, the British Isles, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, and Panama Canal. Most of their U.S. trips were to golf resorts, including Pebble Beach, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, Florida and Arizona. LeRoy was a member of Lake Shawnee Men's Club and Santa Fe League.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two sons Ronald L. (Lisa) Jurgensmeier and Scott A. Jurgensmeier of Topeka; two daughters, Deborah J. (Mark) Kopp of Havensville, Kansas and Cynthia L. (Eric) Shoemaker of Lenexa, Kansas; and nine grandchildren.
Also surviving are five sisters, Evelyn M. (Hubert) Suther, Viola A. Peters, Helen M. Skinner, Bernice L. (Charles) Newman and Lois K. Bindel; one sister-in-law, Joan Jurgensmeier; and many nieces and nephews.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Raymond, Leo and Eugene.
Visitation will be at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS on Tuesday April 16th from 5-7p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Fidelity, Kansas on Wednesday April 17th at 10a.m., burial will follow in Fidelity Cemetery, Fidelity, Kansas.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care or Fidelity Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online at
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. LeRoy LeRoy Jurgensmeier Jurgensmeier
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019