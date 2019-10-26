Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie McCulley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Dean McCulley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Dean McCulley Obituary
Leslie Dean McCulley Leslie Dean McCulley passed away on 10-11-2019 in McKinney, TX.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Vivian McCulley of Topeka, Ks, and his parents Fred and Olive McCulley of Great Bend, KS.

He is survived by his siblings, Louise Turk of Denver, CO, Bill McCulley of Great Bend, KS and Darrell McCulley of Grafton, WI and his children, Pam Clark of McKinney, TX, Richard McCulley of Olathe, KS and Robert McCulley of Middletown, OH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Katie Reinemeyer of Maumee, OH, Dylan McCulley of Cincinnati, OH, Ryan Clark of Norfolk, VA, and Rachel Clark of McKinney, TX and his great grandchildren, Vivian & Bo Reinemeyer of Maumee, OH.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.