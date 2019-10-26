|
|
Leslie Dean McCulley Leslie Dean McCulley passed away on 10-11-2019 in McKinney, TX.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Vivian McCulley of Topeka, Ks, and his parents Fred and Olive McCulley of Great Bend, KS.
He is survived by his siblings, Louise Turk of Denver, CO, Bill McCulley of Great Bend, KS and Darrell McCulley of Grafton, WI and his children, Pam Clark of McKinney, TX, Richard McCulley of Olathe, KS and Robert McCulley of Middletown, OH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Katie Reinemeyer of Maumee, OH, Dylan McCulley of Cincinnati, OH, Ryan Clark of Norfolk, VA, and Rachel Clark of McKinney, TX and his great grandchildren, Vivian & Bo Reinemeyer of Maumee, OH.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019