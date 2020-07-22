1/
Leslie William "Bill" Farlow
1933 - 2020
Leslie William "Bill" Farlow, 87, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at a local hospital.

Bill was born April 3, 1933 in Marysville, the son of Leslie C. and Lelia Mae (Chapman) Farlow. He graduated from Barneston, NE High School in 1952.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1955 during the Korean War, and was stationed at 29 Palms in California.

He was employed with Santa Fe Railroad for 39 years in the Freight Accounting Department, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge No. 555 and American Legion Capitol Post #1.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Linda Farlow, Colleen Guth, both of Topeka, Gary Farlow, Tecumseh, Michael Smyser, Jeff Smyser, Greg Smyser, and Melissa Sees all of Pennsylvania.

A public visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A Private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
