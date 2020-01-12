|
Lester A. "Zeke" Zimmerman Lester A. "Zeke" Zimmerman, 90, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Midland Hospice House. He was born March 5, 1929 in Holton, the son of Frederick J. and Rosa C. (Kolling) Zimmerman.
Zeke graduated from Topeka High School. He was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. He was employed by Dupont for over 30 years before retiring. Zeke was a member of the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church. He was an avid motorcyclist, including racing and touring. He was a member of the Harley Owners Group and the American Motorcyclist Association.
Zeke married Lila Jean Rees on August 27, 1955 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include children, Bruce (Julienne) Zimmerman of Topeka, Charlotte Zeller of Auburn and four grandchildren.
Zeke was preceded in death by one son, Clint Allen Zimmerman in March, 1960.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Zeke will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Capper Foundation 3500 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604 or to Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 S.E. 44th St., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020