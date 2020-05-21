|
|
Lester Stallbaumer HOLTON - Lester Stallbaumer, 82, of Holton, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Pines South Nursing Facility near Holton.
He was born October 17, 1937 on the farm, north of Corning, the son of Suitbert and Elizabeth Hutfles Stallbaumer. He attended Corning Schools and helped out on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army in California for six months and in Germany for eighteen months.
Lester worked in construction as a crane operator and bridge builder for Welliever Construction of Holton for forty-five years. He retired in 2002.
He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton.
Lester married Dolores A. Rogers on May 9, 1958 at the Catholic Church in Alma. They had fifty years together. She passed on August 13, 2009.
Lester was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Joseph Stallbaumer, who died Aug. 9, 1961, a great grandson, Braxton Kirk, five brothers, Benedict, Daniel, Terry, James and Mike Stallbaumer, and three sisters, Lucille Eisenbarth, Barbara "Bobby" Osterhaus, and Margaret "Peggy" Osterhaus.
Survivors include three sons, David Stallbaumer (Lori), Holton, Ken Stallbaumer (Joyce), Wetmore, and Chuck Stallbaumer (Tina), Holton; two daughters, Theresa Kirk (Ron), Holton, and Sharon Stallbaumer, Holton; two brothers, Ervan Stallbaumer, Tulsa, OK and John Stallbaumer, Hoyt; two sisters, Mary Ann Grollmes, Netawaka and Janice Jenkins, Paola; twelve grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, and one on the way.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 23rd at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery at Corning. Lester will lie in state after Noon on Thursday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Cemetery at Corning, The Pines South, or Holton Community Hospital Hospice, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020