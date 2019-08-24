|
Lewis Ira Falley Lewis Ira Falley passed away Thursday, August 15th, 2019, at his rural home near Augusta, Kansas. Lewis was born on October 9th 1938 in Kearny County, Nebraska to Joseph D. and Goldie M (Currier) Falley. Lewis served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Lewis was a loving and devoted father to his sons Mark, Michael, Daniel, Benjamin and daughter Brenna whom survive him. Lewis is also survived by 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and his pets Jack, Jake and girl Juno. No services scheduled at this time.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019