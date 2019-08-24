Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Falley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Ira Falley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Ira Falley Obituary
Lewis Ira Falley Lewis Ira Falley passed away Thursday, August 15th, 2019, at his rural home near Augusta, Kansas. Lewis was born on October 9th 1938 in Kearny County, Nebraska to Joseph D. and Goldie M (Currier) Falley. Lewis served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Lewis was a loving and devoted father to his sons Mark, Michael, Daniel, Benjamin and daughter Brenna whom survive him. Lewis is also survived by 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and his pets Jack, Jake and girl Juno. No services scheduled at this time.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.