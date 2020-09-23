Lila Hazlett died on August 3, 2020, at the age of 90. In her later years, she was lovingly cared for by her son, T.J. Gibson.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Kay's Garden in Gage Park in Topeka. Family and friends are welcome to stop by anytime. The venue provides ample space for social distancing inside and outside. Masks are required.
Lila was born on June 16, 1930, in Topeka during the Great Depression. She was the fourth child of Clarence W. Meggison and Dorothy McMillan Meggison. Her mother was a homemaker. Her father, a major influence in her life, was a man of many talents: carpenter, golf course groundskeeper and second-hand store owner in downtown Topeka, pre-1960s urban renewal. Lila loved being with her father on the golf courses, and it was there that she developed her passion for golf. Her parents made her a set of clubs and a bag. Although she never played golf on a real course, she rarely missed an opportunity to watch pro golf on TV.
Lila lived in Topeka all of her life, except for four years when her family relocated in 1942 to Van Nuys, California. It was wartime and her parents and her two older sisters worked in the defense manufacturing plants. Lila attended Van Nuys High School. Even though Van Nuys was a major defense city during the war, Hollywood continued to make films in the San Fernando Valley. Through babysitting, Lila met actors, movie makers and Disney animators. People were drawn to Lila's fun-loving personality. After the war, Lila's family returned to Topeka, where she graduated from Topeka High School.
Lila married twice. She first married James W. Gibson, Junction City, in 1949, who died in 1963. In 1969, she married Duane L. Hazlett, Onaga; he died in 2007. Both were WWII veterans. Lila's children include Billie Gibson Hall, Topeka; Lila Gibson Mertz, Lawrence; and Timothy Jay Gibson, Topeka. A daughter, Jamie Gibson Welter, Sabetha, preceded her in death, a devasting loss for Lila. She has six grandchildren who called her "Gram:" Mark Payne, Topeka; Jason Schnellbacher (Roxxy), Leawood; Sara Hall, Topeka; Grady Hall, Topeka; Chelsea Mertz, Washington, DC; and Andrew Mertz, Lawrence; and ten great-grandchildren. She is survived by two siblings: Annabelle Griffin, Topeka; and Robert Meggison (Hazel), Overbrook. Two sisters preceded her in death: Bettie Emery and Francis Allen.
Lila was a person you couldn't help but be drawn to - always the "fun" person at any gathering, but also disciplined and smart (and she knew it). She would tackle any challenge and solve any puzzle. NY Times Crosswords Puzzles? A piece of cake. Parenting? She was tough and strong, especially for her teenage girls, which earned her the nickname of the "Gibson Girls' Mom."
In 1963, Lila and her family experienced a tragic loss. Her first husband, an electrician and small business owner, struggled with depression after returning from WWII and eventually took his own life. No one talked about suicide at that time because of the shame associated with it, which was even a greater tragedy. At the age of 32, Lila was widowed with four young children and needed a job. That was the beginning of life as a single mother working fulltime in the early 1960s. There were significant bumps along the way (some sad and some funny), but she never lost her determination to make life better for her family. In time, she found her perfect job as a dairy lab technician at the Kansas State Board of Agriculture. It was a position of responsibility, but it also brought her great joy and rewarded her with lifelong friendships.
Among Lila's passions, family gatherings were the most precious. Her Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve celebrations are treasured memories. Lila, always on the lookout for bargains, was the Queen of Garage Sales - even finding her future son-in-law at a garage sale. She loved playing BINGO every chance she could and singing "You are my Sunshine" with her grandchildren.
Her family cherishes the memories, stories, music, food, games, hugs, kisses and smiles that were "Gram."
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Kansas Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.namikansas.org
).