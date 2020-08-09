Lillian Faye Kintner, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 14th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15th, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required. Faye's funeral service will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.Memorial contributions may be made to Central Church of Christ or The Bridge, sent in care of the funeral home.Full obituary may be viewed online at