Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian R. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian R. Allen Obituary
Lillian R. Allen Lillian R. Allen, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A private graveside ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS. Interment will follow.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -