Lillian R. Allen Lillian R. Allen, 90, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
A private graveside ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS. Interment will follow.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020