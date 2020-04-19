|
Linda A. (Wall) Clark Private graveside service for Linda A. Clark, 64, Lawrence, will held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Linda died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 1, 1955 in Topeka.
Survivors include daughters Sarah A. (Aaron) Flickinger of Olathe, Heather L. Clark (Fiance Skyler Malone) of Lawrence, mother Phyllis Ann Wall of Eskridge, brother Larry (Cindy) Wall of Topeka, sisters Lisa (Kenny) Cernich of Eskridge, Lois (Steve) Cheray of Topeka, grandchildren Eleanor and Wayland.
Memorials, Harvesters or Autism Speaks c/o Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. rumsey-yost.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020