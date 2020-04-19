Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Lying in State
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda A. (Wall) Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda A. (Wall) Clark Obituary
Linda A. (Wall) Clark Private graveside service for Linda A. Clark, 64, Lawrence, will held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Linda died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 1, 1955 in Topeka.

Survivors include daughters Sarah A. (Aaron) Flickinger of Olathe, Heather L. Clark (Fiance Skyler Malone) of Lawrence, mother Phyllis Ann Wall of Eskridge, brother Larry (Cindy) Wall of Topeka, sisters Lisa (Kenny) Cernich of Eskridge, Lois (Steve) Cheray of Topeka, grandchildren Eleanor and Wayland.

Memorials, Harvesters or Autism Speaks c/o Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. rumsey-yost.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -