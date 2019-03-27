Home

More Obituaries for Linda Hager
Linda D. Hager

Linda D. Hager

Linda D. Hager Obituary
Linda D. Hager Linda D. Hager, 66, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Cremation has taken place and as per Linda's wishes, no memorial services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Humanity House, 110 East St., Iola, Kansas 66749.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Linda's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
