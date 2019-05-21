|
|
Linda Downie Linda Downie, 80, of Topeka, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
She was born March 11, 1939, in Willard, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and Geraldine (Frieson) Pitts. She graduated from Eskridge High School in 1957.
Linda married Darrell Downie on August 20, 1960 in Miami, Oklahoma.
Linda attended cosmetology school in 1971 and had her own beauty salon in her home. She enjoyed gardening, ranching, quilting and cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Downie; son, Bryan (Paula) Downie; daughter, Jodie (Zach) Allen, son, Jared (Beth) Downie; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Henderson and Nancy (Monty) Mercer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ralph Pitts, Jr.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 22, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Prairie Home Cemetery, NW 35th & Menoken Rd, Topeka. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019