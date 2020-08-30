1/
Linda Fangman
Linda Irene Fangman, 73, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Linda leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Jean Walter (Ron), Rosalita Farley (Charlie), Sylvia Nordhus (Tim, deceased); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patricia Haverkamp (Bill), and infant brother, Albert Fangman.

The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Church in St. Benedict, Kansas. Inurnment will follow immediately in the Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church and Cemetery in St. Benedict, sent in care of the funeral home. Linda's full obituary may be viewed online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
