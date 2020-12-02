Linda Marie Hock, 73, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.



Linda was born July 11, 1947, in Topeka, as the only child of John and Donna Frey Neuner. She attended Holy Name Catholic School, Stout Elementary, Jardine Middle School and graduated from Topeka West High School in 1965, as one of the school's most prominent social directors. Linda married Don Hock in November 1967, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. They spent many wonderful years enjoying their boat at Lake Perry and countless ski trips with family and friends in Beaver Creek, Colorado. They later divorced. Linda spent most of her life working for her late father at the family business, Kansas Sand & Concrete, in North Topeka. She also spent a few years as the second and final steward of Morris-Simmons, the well-known fine ladies' boutique in Brookwood Shopping Center.



Linda is survived by her mother, Donna Neuner; daughter, Ashley "Bumper" Meisinger (Matt); grandson, John Meisinger; aunts, Geraldine Michaelis (Walt) and Nancy Martinek; and cousins, Sharon Newton, Jim Mack, Susan Mack, David Pitman, Mona Martinek and Jay Martinek.



Linda was preceded in death by her father, John Neuner; paternal grandparents, John and Louise Neuner; maternal grandparents, Fred and Marie Frey; aunts, Betty Mack and Margie Pitman Walton; uncle Robert Martinek; and cousins, Jeffrey Pitman and Ronald Pitman.



Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Private burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda to Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home.



