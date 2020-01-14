Home

Linda J. Calderwood

Linda J. Calderwood Linda J. Calderwood, 76, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Burial will follow in Prairie Home Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.

To view Linda's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
