|
|
Linda K. Lincoln Linda K. Lincoln, 69, of Tecumseh, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. She was born December 31, 1949 in Topeka, the daughter of Edward F. and Bernice I. (Schultz) Johnson, Jr.
Linda graduated from Topeka High School in 1967. She was a homemaker.
Linda married Larry Lincoln on May 22, 1971. He survives. Other survivors include their children; Larry (Brenna) Lincoln, Lance (Kelley) Lincoln, five grandchildren; Taylor, Tyler, Cale, Cooper and Campbell and her siblings; Tom (Cheryl) Johnson and Denise (Dan) Appelhanz.
Linda was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Johnson.
Cremation has taken place and as per Linda's wishes, no memorial services are planned. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the KSU Cancer Center, 1 Chalmers Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019