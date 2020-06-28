Linda Kay (Fish) Bukovatz, 73, passed away June 18, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Kansas City. She was born June 1, 1947 at Viroqua, Wisconsin to Norman and Geneva (Schlink) Fish. She graduated from Highland Park High School in Topeka, then married John C. Bukovatz on December 18, 1965.



Linda was a member of the Church of Christ and lived in Chula Vista, California while John was in the Navy, then worked for Southwestern Bell in Topeka, Kansas. She later carried mail for USPS at Burlington, Kansas. Linda was a great cook making beautiful lemon meringue pies and angel food cake from scratch. She liked gardening, crossword and sudoku puzzles, finding bargains at garage sales, reading and chocolate. Linda enjoyed her years of Boy Scout activities including duty as BB Range boss. Linda shared her good sense of humor with her kids and if we each inherited half her brains that will be plenty.



Survivors include husband, John C. of the home; sisters Sharyn (Wayne) Vaughn and Gayle (Rod) Paletta and brother Gary (Gloria) Fish of Topeka; daughter Dana (Roger) Long of Great Bend and son John A. (Nicole) Bukovatz of Waverly; grandchildren Calista and Ellis Long and step-grandchildren Ally, Tyler and Leann, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carol Kitzman.



There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In the end, our physical presence becomes stories in our family's hearts while our souls go to God so in lieu of a funeral, go spend time outside enjoying His creation then have a good dessert in Linda's memory.



To send a condolence to her family please mail to: 1700 Riviera Drive, Great Bend, KS 67530



