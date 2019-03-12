|
Linda Kay (Mendez) Perry Linda Kay Perry (Mendez), age 72, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM with Father Sinclair officiating services at 11:00. Interment will immediately follow services at Antioch Cemetery in Buna, Texas.
Linda was born November 9, 1946, in Topeka, Kansas to parents, Katherine McCoy and Frank (Brownie) Mendez. She attended Topeka High School. She married Charles Perry and the couple was married for 33 blissful years. Linda retired from DuPont Co, Orange Texas.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Frank (Brownie) Mendez, a lifelong Topekan. She is survived by her husband Charles Perry, mother, Katherine Mendez Lorea; sisters, Gloria Mendez Ferguson, Monica Puth and Anita Lorea; 13 grandchildren and a great grandchild.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019