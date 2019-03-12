Home

DORMAN FUNERAL HOME - Orange
8808 Highway 87 North
Orange, TX 77632
(409) 746-2161
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
DORMAN FUNERAL HOME - Orange
8808 Highway 87 North
Orange, TX 77632
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Antioch Cemetery
Buna, KS
View Map
Linda Kay (Mendez) Perry


Linda Kay (Mendez) Perry
Linda Kay (Mendez) Perry Obituary
Linda Kay (Mendez) Perry Linda Kay Perry (Mendez), age 72, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange, Texas on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM with Father Sinclair officiating services at 11:00. Interment will immediately follow services at Antioch Cemetery in Buna, Texas.

Linda was born November 9, 1946, in Topeka, Kansas to parents, Katherine McCoy and Frank (Brownie) Mendez. She attended Topeka High School. She married Charles Perry and the couple was married for 33 blissful years. Linda retired from DuPont Co, Orange Texas.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Frank (Brownie) Mendez, a lifelong Topekan. She is survived by her husband Charles Perry, mother, Katherine Mendez Lorea; sisters, Gloria Mendez Ferguson, Monica Puth and Anita Lorea; 13 grandchildren and a great grandchild.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
