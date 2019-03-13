|
Linda Kelsey Wise Linda Kelsey Wise, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She is now our angel in heaven alongside her parents watching over us.
Linda was born in Rossville, Kansas to Scott and Faye Kelsey on September 18, 1944. She graduated from The University of Kansas in 1966 and loved her Jayhawks. She was a wonderful stay at home mom who provided unconditional love and guidance. Being a mother was her most rewarding job. After her children were grown she worked a number of years at St. Anthony's Bone and Joint Hospital in Oklahoma City and later as a hospice nurse where she touched lots of families. She was a friend to many and loved by all. There has never been a more amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
Linda's nurturing and compassionate nature called her to volunteer at Project 66 Food Pantry in Edmond and was an active member of Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.
Linda is survived by her son, Jereme and Jennifer Wise of Austin, Texas. Daughter, Heidi and Brian Reeder of Edmond, Oklahoma. Brother Doug and Dar Kelsey of Mesa, Arizona. Grandchildren - Keelie Brei of Austin, Texas - Ella Jane and Grady James of Edmond, Oklahoma.
A celebration of her life will be held on March 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM - Crossings Community Church, 14600 North Portland Ave. - Oklahoma City, OK 73134
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in her name to:
- Crossings Community Church - 14600 N. Portland Ave. - Oklahoma City, OK 73134
- Rossville United Methodist Church - 411 Pearl St. Rossville, KS 66533
- Meadows Center for Opportunity - 1000 S. Kelly Ave. - Edmond, OK 73003
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019