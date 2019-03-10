|
Linda L. (Bates) Brannan Linda Lou (Bates) Brannan, age 72, of Seneca, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca, Kansas. The Brannan family invites friends and family to join them to share their favorite memories of Linda. There will be food and drinks provided. Casual wear is requested by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Nemaha County Home Health and Hospice or Camp Milton in Topeka, sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle St., Seneca, KS 66538. Camp Milton is a summer camp for Kansas kids who suffer from Neuromuscular Diseases. Linda would love to know the children at Camp Milton would benefit through her donations. www.popkessmortuaries.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019