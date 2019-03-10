Home

POWERED BY

Services
Popkess Mortuary
823 Virginia St
Sabetha, KS 66534
(785) 284-2101
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Popkess Mortuary
814 Castle
Seneca, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Brannan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. (Bates) Brannan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda L. (Bates) Brannan Obituary
Linda L. (Bates) Brannan Linda Lou (Bates) Brannan, age 72, of Seneca, Kansas passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca, Kansas. The Brannan family invites friends and family to join them to share their favorite memories of Linda. There will be food and drinks provided. Casual wear is requested by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Nemaha County Home Health and Hospice or Camp Milton in Topeka, sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle St., Seneca, KS 66538. Camp Milton is a summer camp for Kansas kids who suffer from Neuromuscular Diseases. Linda would love to know the children at Camp Milton would benefit through her donations. www.popkessmortuaries.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now